City to get two more sewage treatment plants by September 2022: Noida authority

The Noida authority will be constructing two more sewage treatment plants (STPs) by September next year, the trials of which would commence in March 2022, said officials in the know of the matter.

The authority informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of the latest move as part of follow-up action that it is taking in a case filed by Abhisht Gupta, a resident of Noida’s Sector 137, who claimed authorities in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad were releasing untreated waste water into the Shahdara and Kondli drains, thereby further polluting Yamuna river.

The authority informed the court that it has six functional STPs. The new STPs will have a capacity of 80 and 100 million litres per day (MLD), and will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹115.44 crore and ₹143.58 crore, respectively. The collective capacity of the existing STPs is 231 MLD, while the average sewage generation is 215 MLD.

In addition to this, 10 new projects have been identified, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, for strengthening the existing sewerage network. Of these, eight have already been completed, while two would be completed by March next year.

The authority also informed the tribunal that criminal proceedings have been initiated against eight builders, aseither theyfailed to construct the STPs, or the plants were not functional.

The authority had constituted a committee to evaluate the performance of STPs in high-rises and probe the due diligence of the housing societies in ensuring that the STPs are functional. Of the total 95 group housing societies, 72 societies have been found to have fully-functional STPs. Five group housing societies have pledged in their respective undertaking that they will ensure the STPs in their premises are made functional.

The authority also informed that a consultant had already inspected 15 of the 30 drains which merge at Kondli drain. The consultant suggested a bio-remediation method for major and medium drains. The construction of sump wells has been suggested for minor drains. The authority has set the target of June 2023 for the implementation of these recommendations.

The Noida authority also claimed to have carried out a survey of all the 30 drains to check for encroachments on embankments, but found none.

The authority also informed that 22 desludging points have been constructed near sewage pumping stations (SPS). Sewage from public toilets and slums is collected and then discharged at these decanting points by registered sewerage decanters.

According to the information submitted before the NGT, the authority aims to complete the making of a wetland by February next year. This is part of the action plan for in-situ remediation and rejuvenation of Noida drains using a constructed wetland system and developing a biodiversity park.

The authority’s response to the NGT also mentioned that inspection has been undertaken, in association with Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, in 85 industries and show cause notices have been issued to 10, including levying a penalty worth nearly ₹90 lakh for releasing untreated waste water into the sewage treatment plants.