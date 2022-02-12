Classes nursery to 8 to resume in UP from Monday amid decline in Covid-19 cases

With Covid-19 cases on a downward spiral, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order to restart offline classes for nursery to standard 8 students in schools across the state from Monday.

According to the order dated February 11, all educational institutions must reopen from February 14, by following proper Covid-19 guidelines. It said that students must continue to wear face masks and schools should also have a dedicated Covid-19 helpdesk. The state government had ordered the closure of schools on January 16, at the peak of the third wave.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar are also on a steady decline and as of Saturday, the district has 796 such cases.

According to the district basic education officer, DK Saxena, schools shall reopen from Monday by following Covid-19 protocol and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

“Schools have to follow proper Covid-19 guidelines. These include thermal screening of each and every student, proper sanitisation of classrooms and extra vigilance for elderly teachers and educators coming to attend schools for physical classes,” said Saxena.

Saxena added, “The government has directed schools to continue with regular classes but with stringent implementation of Covid-19 protocol and guidelines in order to control the spread of the virus at educational institutions”.

Renu Singh, the principal of Amity International School, Noida, said they will be reopening school for classes 1-8 but with alternate attendance. “Initially, we will hold classes for students on an alternate basis. On Monday, we will call students of classes 1,3,5 and 7 and online mode will continue for the rest of the classes. This way, we will be able to ensure social distancing,” she said.

Aditi Basu Roy, the president of All-India Principals’ Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that students are excited to attend school once again.

“While there are many apprehensions among parents to send their children back to school, students are more than eager to attend physical classes. We have had several discussions with students and most of them say that they miss going to school,” said Basu Roy, who is also the principal of Grads International School in Greater Noida West. She added that offline classes will resume at her school on a regular basis from Monday.

However, some parents say that since the current academic session is almost complete, it would be more feasible for schools to reopen from the next session.

“Students are currently in the middle of their preparation for the final exams. Since they have been studying online so far, holding offline exams can get a little difficult for them. If the physical classes start in the next session, it would give students more clarity,” said Yatendra Kasana, the president of All-Noida School Parents’ Association (ANSPA).

Medical experts say that now that schools are set to welcome students, parents should ensure they do not send their children to school if they feel sick.

“Usually, parents send their children to school even though they may have a sore throat or cough. However, in the present circumstances, parents need to look out for common symptoms of cough and cold and ensure they do not send their children to school if they are unwell. This precautionary step can go a long way in protecting other children from falling sick,” said Dr DK Gupta, the chairman of Felix Hospital, Noida.

