Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept

The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon.

The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, the flood zone constructed and under-construction schools, farm houses, crusher plants, hot mix plants, ready mix plants and also permanent constructions used for the washing of sand. Apart from these, there are residential colonies which have come up at Kanawani, and also near Vijay Nagar.

“We have issued directives that all such illegal constructions should be demolished by occupants. In case there is flooding, or rise in water levels during the monsoon, the administration will not be responsible for any damages. There are embankments along the river, and the Hindon barrage has a holding capacity of about 1 lakh cusec of water. Still, there is a possibility that rains will raise the water level further,” said Sanjay Singh, executive engineer, UP irrigation department.

The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.

“The demolition is to be conducted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) as it is their notified area,” Singh added.

However, officials were not able to reveal any statistics on illegal constructions demolished in the past couple of years.

One such exercise was carried out near Kanawani in April, 2018, where the authority demolished stone crushing units, and shelters for construction materials.

In February 2018, the authority freed up about 125 bighas of land on the Hindon floodplains near Ator, Asalatpur, and Bhanhera villages.

“The flood zone belongs to the irrigation department and they need to crack down on illegal constructions. In case there are any illegal constructions beyond the embankments, the authority will take up the demolition,” said AK Chaudhary, executive engineer, GDA.

The National Green Tribunal, in its order dated May 20, 2013, directed an ad interim injunction restraining any illegal and unauthorized construction, be it temporary or permanent, on the floodplain zone of rIver Yamuna in the NCT of Delhi, state of Haryana and state of UP.

The directions also stand for river Hindon, the order further stated. The order came in response to a petition filed by Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.

“All Authorities of the respective states, including the police, irrigation department, environment department and PWD and all the public authorities and corporations shall ensure that no illegal and unauthorized construction is raised upon the flood plain zone of river Yamuna. Wherever unauthorized and illegal constructions have been raised steps should be taken to demolish the same in accordance with law,” the order by the tribunal said.

Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar district said that proper notices are issued, and action is taken from time to time.

“We have already regulated the registries in such areas. The authority also issues notices to encroachers and occupants of illegal constructions in notified areas and action follows,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Environmentalists, however, said that there is no action on the ground level.

“There is hardly any activity on the ground level despite warnings being issued. The river is a natural resource and it should get prioritised protection. Otherwise, there is damage to the environment and also to river ecology,” Vashishtha added.

