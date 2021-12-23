Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Yogi Adityanath to attend ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’--a roadshow launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday to extend its outreach among the public in the run up to the state assembly polls scheduled next year-- which will reach Ghaziabad on December 25, confirmed office bearers of the BJP’s state unit
Uttar Pradesh, May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ was launched at six different places across the state--Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia--on December 19.

“The yatra is being held to showcase the achievements of the government during past four-and-a-half years...the progress, along with the development that BJP government has made, has helped us win the confidence and trust of the people. As part of the yatra, our leaders are going to interacting with locals. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the yatra in Ghaziabad on December 25 while other leaders will hold public rallies,” said Chandra Mohan, spokesperson and secretary of the BJP’s state unit.

The Ghaziabad unit of the BJP also confirmed the arrival of the chief minister on Christmas.

“The CM will attend the yatra, which will reach Ghaziabad on December 25... The rally will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk to Thakurdwara, over a distance of about three kilometres. It is expected that the rally will take about three hours, as there will be a huge number of people who will want to attend the yatra,” said Sanjeev Sharma, city unit president of BJP (Ghaziabad).

The rally will move along the Ambedkar Road, Chaudhary Morh, Ghanta Ghar and finally to Thakurdwara, which is on GT Road.

The CM kickstarted the party’s yatra from Mathura on December 19.

“On December 25, other BJP leaders will hold rallies in Muradnagar, Loni and Sahibabad while the CM will attend the yatra in Ghaziabad,” said Ashwini Sharma, a spokesperson of the BJP’s city unit.

