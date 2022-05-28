Collection agent robbed of 3.42 lakh in Greater Noida

A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. The incident took place under Jewar police station limits when the victim was crossing a rural road.

Police said that the collection agent was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The complainant has been identified as Amit Lodhi, a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district, police added.

“We received information about the crime around 6pm on Thursday. The complainant said that he was crossing a rural stretch when three men on a bike stopped his car on a road that connects Jewar with Sikandrabad. The suspects started a fight with Lodhi and alleged that he hit their bike,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

DCP Katyayan added that one of the suspects first took the complainant’s car key, while the other two snatched the bag containing cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime.

“In his complaint, the collection agent stated that the suspects slapped him and fled with the bag that contained the cash,” DCP Katyayan said.

Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects. A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect, police added.

“We are going through the CCTV footage of the area and have also got some leads in the case. Investigations are underway and the three suspects will be nabbed at the earliest”, DCP Katyayan added.

