Collection agent robbed of ₹3.42 lakh in Greater Noida
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of ₹3.42 lakh cash by three unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening. The incident took place under Jewar police station limits when the victim was crossing a rural road.
Police said that the collection agent was in his car that was intercepted by the three suspects. They manhandled him and fled with the cash. The complainant has been identified as Amit Lodhi, a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district, police added.
“We received information about the crime around 6pm on Thursday. The complainant said that he was crossing a rural stretch when three men on a bike stopped his car on a road that connects Jewar with Sikandrabad. The suspects started a fight with Lodhi and alleged that he hit their bike,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).
DCP Katyayan added that one of the suspects first took the complainant’s car key, while the other two snatched the bag containing cash. The three of them fled the spot after committing the crime.
“In his complaint, the collection agent stated that the suspects slapped him and fled with the bag that contained the cash,” DCP Katyayan said.
Police have formed three teams, including a zonal team, to nab the suspects. A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect, police added.
“We are going through the CCTV footage of the area and have also got some leads in the case. Investigations are underway and the three suspects will be nabbed at the earliest”, DCP Katyayan added.
Clear all encroachments from floodplains in Ghaziabad before monsoon: UP irrigation dept
The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has warned residents of about four dozen villages to remove all illegal constructions along the Hindon and Yamuna floodplains before the monsoon. The administration will not be liable for any compensation in case of damages in the event of flooding. The list includes villages in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The last time the river Hindon received major water flow was (about 1.25 lakh cusec) during the floods in 1978.
Sector 18 coaching centre sealed in Noida
Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar department sealed a coaching centre in Sector 18, Noida, on Friday for not following norms under the UP Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and not operating with the required permissions. Provisions of the UP Coaching Registration Act, 2002, restrict coaching in certain circumstances, and mandate the registration of the person imparting coaching, or running, managing or maintaining coaching centres.
Nigerian national held for cyber fraud worth ₹60 lakh in Noida
The cyber crime team of Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly duping over 300 Indian women of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage after befriending them on social media platforms and matrimonial websites. Galumje has been identified as Garuba Galumje, who hails from Lagos in Nigeria, and was staying in south Delhi's Kishangarh area from where he was arrested.
Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues
The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed. The company paid ₹1.3 crore of the R ₹13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. Greater Noida authority.
NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida
The National Green Tribunal has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.
