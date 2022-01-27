Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Congress candidate hands over affidavit of promises to Greater Noida West residents
noida news

Congress candidate hands over affidavit of promises to Greater Noida West residents

The Congress candidate from Dadri assembly seat, Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, on Wednesday handed over an affidavit to residents of Greater Noida West, promising to fulfil their demands if he wins the elections
The Congress candidate from Dadri assembly seat, Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, with the residents on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

The Congress candidate from Dadri assembly seat, Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, on Wednesday handed over an affidavit to residents of Greater Noida West, promising to fulfil their demands if he wins the elections.

One of the major demands of voters in this area is the resolution of homebuyers’ issues, which include delays in registration and possession of flats. According to representatives of the Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA) that comprises troubled homebuyers as well as residents of Greater Noida West, there are at least one lakh homebuyers who are either awaiting possession or registration of their flats.

The residents’ association had demanded that the Dadri candidates should hand over a list of their promises on an affidavit so that later they are held accountable for it.

“We have been suffering for years now. Whenever an election is held, the candidates promise to fulfil our demands but forget about their promises once they are voted to power. Hence, this time, we demanded from all party candidates in Dadri that they should mention their promises in writing on a stamp paper and give the affidavit to us,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA.

RELATED STORIES

Chotiwala became the first candidate to comply with the residents’ demand for an affidavit. The affidavit handed over by him says, “I promise to fulfil the following demands of homebuyers if I win the assembly polls. These include resolution of flat registry issues, possession of flats and other issues of the residents.”

The Congress candidate said that no matter what the result of the elections is, he will continue to support and help the homebuyers. “I have had several dialogues with homebuyers and members of NEFOWA. It is sad that their issues have not been resolved so far. However, I have taken a pledge to resolve these issues once I win the elections from the Dadri seat. Even if I do not, I will still continue to help them in any capacity I can,” said Chotiwala.

Tejpal Nagar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who currently represents the constituency, was unavailable for comment.

Raj Kumar Bhati, Samajwadi Party’s Dadri candidate, said, “Though I have met them, I am not aware of the residents’ demand for an affidavit. But I want to assure the residents that my promises to them are not hollow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP