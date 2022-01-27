Congress candidate hands over affidavit of promises to Greater Noida West residents

The Congress candidate from Dadri assembly seat, Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, on Wednesday handed over an affidavit to residents of Greater Noida West, promising to fulfil their demands if he wins the elections.

One of the major demands of voters in this area is the resolution of homebuyers’ issues, which include delays in registration and possession of flats. According to representatives of the Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA) that comprises troubled homebuyers as well as residents of Greater Noida West, there are at least one lakh homebuyers who are either awaiting possession or registration of their flats.

The residents’ association had demanded that the Dadri candidates should hand over a list of their promises on an affidavit so that later they are held accountable for it.

“We have been suffering for years now. Whenever an election is held, the candidates promise to fulfil our demands but forget about their promises once they are voted to power. Hence, this time, we demanded from all party candidates in Dadri that they should mention their promises in writing on a stamp paper and give the affidavit to us,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA.

Chotiwala became the first candidate to comply with the residents’ demand for an affidavit. The affidavit handed over by him says, “I promise to fulfil the following demands of homebuyers if I win the assembly polls. These include resolution of flat registry issues, possession of flats and other issues of the residents.”

The Congress candidate said that no matter what the result of the elections is, he will continue to support and help the homebuyers. “I have had several dialogues with homebuyers and members of NEFOWA. It is sad that their issues have not been resolved so far. However, I have taken a pledge to resolve these issues once I win the elections from the Dadri seat. Even if I do not, I will still continue to help them in any capacity I can,” said Chotiwala.

Tejpal Nagar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who currently represents the constituency, was unavailable for comment.

Raj Kumar Bhati, Samajwadi Party’s Dadri candidate, said, “Though I have met them, I am not aware of the residents’ demand for an affidavit. But I want to assure the residents that my promises to them are not hollow.”

