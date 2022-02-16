Congress’ Noida candidate files complaint over morphed photo on social media

Pankuri Pathak, the Congress candidate for the Noida constituency in Gautam Budh Nagar, filed a police complaint on Tuesday, accusing a person of sharing her morphed photo on a social networking site and demanding ₹1 lakh. Pathak said that the suspect used a fake account parodying Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Kishan on Twitter and harassed her for a few days.

Pathak, talking to HT on the phone while campaigning for the Congress in Firozabad on Tuesday, said that after Gautam Budh Nagar went to polls on February 10, a group of people started attacking her on social media.

“Initially, I believed they were trolls and blocked around 100 such accounts. However, on Tuesday, a person with the Twitter handle @ravikishan0545 started tagging me in explicitly sexual content. He had morphed a photo and added my image. He also shared a bank account number with me and demanded ₹1 lakh if I wanted him to stop posting such messages,” she said.

Pathak said she asked her team to file a complaint at the Noida Police’s cyber cell. The Twitter account has only 61 followers.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, Women’s Safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, responded to Pathak’s tweet and assured her the cyber cell will investigate the matter.

Baljeet Singh, inspector, Noida cyber cell, said that he has received the complaint.

“We are trying to trace the suspect through his IP address. A case will be registered under the IT Act in Sector 58 police station. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

Pathak contested her debut assembly election from Noida against incumbent MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pankaj Singh, and Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Choudhary, among others, during the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly election.