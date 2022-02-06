Congress to play decisive role in UP: Deepender Hooda

Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday said that a change of government is likely in the state and that his party will play a decisive role in the formation of the government after the assembly elections.

Hooda said this in Ghaziabad while talking to reporters after campaigning for Sushant Goyal, Congress candidate from the Ghaziabad assembly seat. Hooda carried out door-to-door campaigning in the old city areas of Delhi Gate and Dasna Gate and visited shops and houses in a bid to seek votes for Goyal.

“The Congress will win Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, while it will play a decisive role in UP where change is imminent. In UP, the party led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken up fight for people in an honest manner,” Hooda said.

In UP, the Congress has been out of power for almost three decades and during previous two assembly elections its vote share also declined. In 2012 elections, the Congress contested 355 seats in UP and won 28 seats with a vote share of 11.65%. In 2017 polls, it contested 114 seats and won seven while it secured a vote share of 6.25% in the state. That time, the party was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The last time a Congress candidate won an assembly seat from Ghaziabad was way back in 2002 when late Surendra Prakash Goyal, who was Sushant’s father, defeated BJP candidate Baleshwar Tyagi by a margin of 4,526 votes.

“A change is imminent in UP and it is because of arrogance of the BJP leaders. The arrogance is seen from the chief minister to local leaders. In UP, farmers are being crushed under the cars. So, people are ready to crush their arrogance. In western UP, 700 farmers died during the year-long protest against the Centre’s farm laws,” Hooda said.

While saying “crushed under the cars”, Hooda was referring to Lakhimpur Kheri incident where four farmers and a journalist died when an SUV allegedly owned by Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, ran over protesting farmers from behind on October 3 last year. In the ensuing violence, three people, including two BJP workers, were killed.

When asked, BJP leaders said that the Congress has already lost its base in UP and will hardly get seats. “The BJP will continue its winning streak and get more than 300 seats. The Congress will be reduced to just double-digit in terms of seats,” said Dinesh Singhal, district president of the BJP.

Political observers said that the leaders of the Congress, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have been campaigning hard this election. “It is because of this campaign that the Congress leaders think they will be able to do better than previous elections. However, it would have been better if the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal had fought elections together,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science) at MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

