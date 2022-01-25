Covid: 17-yr-old among two dead in Ghaziabad, one dies in Noida

Two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, died in Ghaziabad on Tuesday due to Covid-19 while the district also reported 820 new cases, according to the state health bulletin. In the neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar, 1,373 new cases, along with one Covid-19 death, were reported.

The two patients who died in Ghaziabad included an 81-year-old male with comorbidities such as hypertension and was fully vaccinated, officials from the district health department said.

“He was hospitalised after complaining of difficulty in breathing, cough and general weakness. He died due to respiratory failure with cardio-respiratory arrest,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, Ghaziabad.

The second death in Ghaziabad was that of a 17-year-old boy who had not taken any vaccine dose yet. He was a pulmonary tuberculosis patient and had taken medications for the disease for three months last year, the officials said. “He was admitted with complaints of breathlessness, dry cough and weakness. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest with hypoxia,” Gupta said.

In Noida, the patient who died was a 20-year-old female suffering from severe anaemia and was given blood transfusion at a private hospital before she tested Covid positive and was transferred to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, the officials said.

“She was in the hospital for about three days before she passed away. The treatment included remdesivir as well as plasma therapy but she could not be saved. She died on January 19, but her death was added to the records on Tuesday,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, after reporting reducing numbers for five days, Gautam Budh Nagar saw another spike in numbers as 1,373 new cases were added on Tuesday. Before this, cases had consistently dropped for five days in a row. Since January 20, the daily count of cases went down from 1,684 to 501 on Monday.

Gautam Budh Nagar now has 5,789 active cases while 1,673 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, the data shows. In January so far, the district has reported a total of 28,367 cases. The test positivity rate is also on the decline as it was 22% on Tuesday. At the peak of the third wave, the positivity rate had reached 48% in the district on January 16.

Ghaziabad now has 4,000 active cases while 1,533 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. In January itself, 24,358 cases have been added to the tally. The district has reported a total of 80,272 cases so far and 2,431,869 tests have been conducted. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 10.78% .