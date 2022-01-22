Covid cases drop to below 1,000 for the first time in 15 days in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 987 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday along with 1,724 recoveries. This is the first time that the daily case tally dropped below 1,000 in the district since it crossed this mark 15 days ago.

The district reported 1,141 cases on January 8, following which the number of cases recorded everyday remained over 1,000 until now, and even crossed 2,000 last week. The number of daily cases has been steadily reducing in Gautam Budh Nagar for about a week now afterpeaking at 2,230 cases on January 12, while the number of total recoveries has also gone up.

According to the district health department, the number of active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar is now 7,578.

Though Gautam Budh Nagar has not recorded any death officially in the past fortnight, officials in Ghaziabad said that the death of a Covid patient on Friday was wrongly attributed to the district. The patient who died on Friday was lodged in Luksar jail in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad officials said that the case will be cross-notified to Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We have not received the cross-notificaton yet. We will add update the death toll as soon as we get it,” said a district health official, requesting anonymity.

So far, 89,262 cases have been reported in the district and 1,869,225 tests have been conducted. In January so far, the district recorded 25,224 cases, the highest monthly tally since the pandemic began in March 2020, said officials of the health department.

Though the number of cases is reducing now, the administration has increased surveillance as the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due to start on February 10.

“Even when the cases were increasing, the good thing was that we did not have serious cases. We would like the same situation to continue and are keeping a strict vigil on all election-related activities. We are also monitoring candidates and parties to ensure that Covid-related guidelines are being followed,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad also recorded 906 cases on Saturday.

According to officials of the Ghaziabad health department, the district recorded 22,392 cases in January so far. The number of active cases is now 5,794 as 1,466 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

However, the death of a 40-year-old woman was reported due to Covid in the district in the last 24 hours. According to officials, the patient had a history of diabetes and Hepatitis B, meningitis and septicaemia. She was fully vaccinated. This is the fifth death due to Covid-19 in Ghaziabad within the last 15 days, officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 78,306 cases have been reported in Ghaziabad and 2,408,584 tests have been conducted.

Ghaziabad’s sample positivity rate--the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to all those who have been tested for it-- is 9.9%, while Noida’s is 21% as per the tests conducted in the last 24 hours.