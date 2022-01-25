Covid cases reduce to 501 in Gautam Budh Nagar, lowest since January 5

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 501 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest since January 5 this year, when 510 cases were reported in the district. There are 6,412 active cases in the district now, according to data from the health department.

Meanwhile, officials said the number of recoveries continues to increase in the district even as the positivity rate--the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to all those who have been tested for it--is reducing and is now around 18%.

According to the district health department, 987 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

So far, 90,759 cases have been reported in the district and 1,877,859 tests have been conducted, while 470 people have died due to Covid-19. In January so far, 26,694 cases have been added to the district’s tally.

According to health department officials, cases have been continuously reducing for the past week. Cases had peaked in the district on January 12 when 2,230 fresh cases were reported in a single day. Following a few days of lower numbers, 2,158 cases were reported on January 17. The number of cases has been reducing since then. Since January 20, the daily count of cases has gone down from 1,684 to 1,489 to 987 to 969 to 501.

According to officials, it is likely that cases will not go up now in the district.

“It is a good thing that cases are reducing and we may have crossed the tough phase. We still hope that people continue to self-regulate by wearing masks, sanitising and maintaining social distance,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

The district has achieved 133% vaccination, which is the highest in the state so far. According to district health officials, vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gautam Budh Nagar.

A total of 36.27 lakh ( 3.6 million) people have been vaccinated in the district so far, which include 21.17 lakh (2.1 million) who were given the first dose, 14.88 lakh (1.48 million) who were given the second dose and 22,104 who were given the booster dose.