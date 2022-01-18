Covid cases see another spike in Noida with over 2000 fresh cases

Noida: Noida on Monday recorded 2,158 fresh Covid-19 cases -- the fourth highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 -- pushing the tally of active cases to 12,347. The district reported 12,705 Covid cases on Monday.

According to official records of the district health department, the highest single-day spike was 2,230 cases on January 12 this year, the second highest was 1,873 on January 15 this year, and the third highest was 1,822 cases on May 5, 2021.

The total number of Covid cases reported in January 2022 alone is 18,400, nearly as much as the tally in May 2021 -- 18,729 -- which was the highest ever.

The positivity rate on Monday stood at 20%, the same as the past few days, despite a continuous rise in the number of Covid cases.

The district has recorded nearly 2,500 recoveries till Monday, with no hospitalisation in the past 24 hours.

This is for the first time in nearly a month that the active Covid cases recorded on Monday are less than the previous day, and more than 2,000 people recovered within 24 hours.

“It seems like there is a decline in the number of cases. Additionally, another relief is that we still don’t have critical Covid patients who need hospitalisation. Most of the hospitalised patients have comorbidities... People can continue with their daily work along with following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

So far, a total of 82,323 cases have been reported in the district and 1,841,317 tests have been conducted. Also, 3,545,000 vaccination doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Noida so far, including 2,081,000 first doses, 1,451,000 second doses and 12,710 precautionary doses.

BJP campaign in Noida hits Covid roadblock

Sitting MLA and BJP’s candidate for the Noida assembly elections, Pankaj Singh, tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Singh said he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. “I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. I will constantly be in touch with the people and party workers online and hope to come back soon in the field,” he tweeted.

According to party sources, there were no rallies or road shows, but Singh conducted public interactions through meetings at his home, small gatherings at housing complexes and various sectors in Noida, and online meetings with the residents.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Polls are to be conducted in the first phase on February 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar’s three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri.