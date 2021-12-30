Covid curbs: Commuters in Ghaziabad wait in long queues for Metro ride

Long queues were spotted outside Metro stations in Ghaziabad as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started restricting passengers’ movement at stations after the Delhi government issued a ‘yellow alert’ under the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi government issued the yellow alert as the Covid positivity rate has been above 0.5% for two consecutive days---0.68% on December 27 and 0.89% on December 28.

Queues of people started piling up outside different stations on the Red line and the Blue line of the DMRC network in Ghaziabad as the time taken for entering the stations increased. The DMRC’s Red line has eight stations in Ghaziabad with the Metro corridor terminating at the New Bus Adda station while the Blue line has two stations with the terminating station at Vaishali.

Passengers were seen waiting outside the New Bus Adda, Arthala, Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations.

“The time taken for entering stations has increased. I had to wait for about an hour to enter the station at New Bus Adda and got late for office,” said Monu Sharma, a resident of Kavi Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I waited for about half an hour outside the New Bus Adda Metro station and then decided to take an auto to Anand Vihar border to reach Delhi. The queues outside the stations were very long and hardly any social distancing was being observed,” said Mohammad Nazim, a passenger.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a series of curbs in the national capital in the wake of rising Covid cases. According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Metro trains have to run with 50% occupancy on the seats and no standing passengers are allowed.

A spokesperson of DMRC said the waiting time increased due to restrictions which were rolled out on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have advised passengers to keep extra time in hand for their journey. The seating capacity has been restricted to 50% in a coach and no one will be allowed to commute by standing.The movement of passengers and queues inside the Metro station premises are being monitored by the DMRC; the queues outside the stations falls under the jurisdiction of the local administration. The schedule and number of trains have not been curtailed,” said the DMRC spokesperson.

After the new guidelines were announced, the DMRC said of the 712 Metro gates in the network, only 444 will be kept open. The DMRC has also urged people to travel only for essential activities.

“In view of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, entry through some of the gates will be regulated. Passengers are therefore requested to travel only if absolutely essential and keep some additional time for their travel,” it tweeted on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DMRC said they have deployed 15 flying squads across the network to ensure that Covid safety protocol is being strictly adhered to by passengers inside trains and in the premises of the Metro stations.

Officials of the Ghaziabad district administration said they have advised residents and commuters to strictly follow Covid protocols. “We again urge people to follow Covid protocols; violation may lead to imposition of penalty as well as legal action. We have also directed our teams to carry out inspections at Metro stations to check for violations,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON