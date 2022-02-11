Covid curbs set to go as active cases below 1,000 in GB Nagar after a month

Noida: To the relief of residents, active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district went below the 1,000-mark after more than a month on Friday.

According to the state government guidelines, gymnasiums, swimming pools can now become functional and restrictions on restaurants will also be lifted. The district reported 57 cases and 223 recoveries on Friday, even as active cases dropped to 844.

“As the number of active Covid-19 cases is less than 1,000 in Gautam Budh Nagar, restrictions will be lifted from Saturday (February 12). Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls can open across the district. There have been several queries about the opening of gyms in the past few days. It is great that people of the city want to remain fit. However, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour needs to be followed in public places in accordance with the instructions of the state government,” said Suhas LY, the district magistrate.

Incidentally, this is for the first time in nearly a month that daily case count is less than 100 and active cases have gone below 1,000. The restrictions have been in place since January 5, when active cases touched 1,110 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Daily case count crossed 100 on January 2, when 117 fresh cases were reported. Over 2,200 cases were reported at the peak of the third wave on January 12, after which the daily count has been gradually reducing.

Residents were demanding the reopening of gyms since cases started reducing. “There are already restrictions on social interactions and we don’t move out of our homes unless it’s a necessity. People love to visit gyms because staying fit is vital and you don’t have to talk to too many people around,” said Priyanka Singh, a resident of Sector 75 in Noida.

When active cases breached the 1000-mark, the state imposed restrictions in the district from January 6, which included night curfew from 10pm to 6am. Additionally, gyms, water parks and swimming pools were told to shut, though no restrictions were imposed on salons and spas. Cinema halls, restaurants and other food joints were allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity. Weddings and other events in open areas were also to be held at 50% capacity. Physical classes till grade 10 were also suspended. All such restrictions are now revoked.

Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 96,994 cases so far and 488 deaths. A total of 19,34,599 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.