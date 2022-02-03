Covid: Ghaziabad sees declining trend as positivity rate falls to 5%

The Covid-19 cases have started to decline considerably in Ghaziabad and the ongoing third wave of the pandemic is likely to be over in the next two weeks, officials from the district health department said on Wednesday.

According to the figures shared by the health department, the weekly test positivity rate has come down sharply during January 26 to February 1 to 5.25%. The district had reported the highest weekly test positivity rate (15.62%) during January 12-18 since the first week of December last year when the third wave started, the data showed.

Even the daily cases have gone down sharply, with Ghaziabad on Wednesday recording 174 new cases, the lowest since January 4 when 182 new cases were reported. The district had recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,103 cases on January 16 during the third wave, which is also the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“The trend shows that the cases have started to decline after reaching the peak in mid of January. If this trend continues, it is likely that we will have no new cases in the next two weeks. The number of active cases has also gone down to 1,489 on Wednesday while we are still conducting an average of about 7,900 tests per day,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

“The cases spiked sharply and the decline is also on a similar pattern,” Dr Tyagi added.

Experts also said that the declining trend has started. “The figures indicate a decline while we also have lower number of patients coming in with symptoms. Since majority of people recovered with mild to no symptoms during the third wave, the intensity of infection was not severe. It is expected that the active cases will again hit a new low in the next 10 days,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

On Wednesday, two more deaths were recorded in the district, taking the total tally of fatalities to 472, including 11 deaths reported during the third wave.

According to the health officials, one death was related to a 28-year-old woman from Loni who was admitted at Santosh Medical College and died due to issues with lungs and liver. She was vaccinated with both doses and died on February 1. The other death was of a 71-year-old fully vaccinated man, resident of a high-rise in Pandav Nagar, the officials said, adding that he died on January 31 due to decrease in oxygen levels and hypertension at Meerut Medical College.

In Ghaziabad, the overall positivity rate since the start of pandemic has stood at 3.33% . The month of January witnessed a total of 27,052 cases (with a positivity rate of 9.96%), the highest number of positive cases in any month since the start of the pandemic, the data showed.

