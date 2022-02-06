Covid help desks at 728 polling centres in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad health department will set up help desks at all 728 polling centres in the district to scan people for any Covid-19 symptoms on the polling day on February 10, officials said on Saturday. Besides, about 29.16 lakh voters in five assembly segments of the district will be provided with hand gloves to cast their votes at the polling stations.

The arrangements are being made as part of directions given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As part of preparedness against the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be deploying our staff at 728 help desks equipped with thermal scanners and face masks (for those voters who come without wearing masks). Further, the administration will also procure single-hand gloves for voters who will put them up in order to cast their vote,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Tyagi said that the staff will be entrusted to ensure that the voters dispose of the gloves in a separate bio-medical waste bin provided at the booths.

As per the latest official data, the five assembly segments of the district have overall 2,916,495 voters, with 1,020,386 in Sahibabad, 472,771 in Ghaziabad, 512,752 in Loni, 456,745 in Muradnagar, and 331,211 in Modinagar assembly segments. The part of Dhaulana assembly seat has 122,630 voters.

The district has 728 polling centres and 3,353 polling booths where provision of gloves will be made.

“The Covid patients will be able to cast their votes at the last hour on the polling day. Arrangement for separate sitting facility is also being made. We are expecting that the number of active cases will considerably reduce by the day of polling,” Tyagi added.

Vivek Srivastava, additional district election office, could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the number of active cases in Ghaziabad stood at 1,060 which included 149 fresh cases. Of the total active cases, only 14 patients are presently admitted to various hospitals while the rest are in home isolation, the health officials said.

