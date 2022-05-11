Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad

There has been a marginal decline in the district’s Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to those who have been tested for it. Ghaziabad’s positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.

During April 21-27, the district’s health officials conducted an average of 4,071 tests per day, which yielded a positivity rate of 1.2%, while during April 14-20, officials conducted an average of 3,584 tests oer day, recording a positivity rate of 0.66%.

According to officials, the present trend shows that the number of cases in Ghaziabad has plateaued over the last couple of weeks, despite the district contributing some of the highest numbers of active cases to Uttar Pradesh’s tally. According to May 10’s state control room figures, Uttar Pradesh’s active case tally stood at 1,496 active cases, of which 649 are from Gautam Budh Nagar and 275 from Ghaziabad. The two districts collectively account for 61.76% of the total active caseload in the state.

District surveillance officer Dr Rakesh Gupta said, “The recent trend shows that the number of Covid-19 cases has stabilised and plateaued, even though the daily testing has increased. The positivity rate of samples tested by private hospitals/labs is still high--around 15-as they mostly test patients who are admitted, unlike government facilities, where thousands of people walk in everyday to get tested.”

According to the health department, Ghaziabad on Wednesday recorded 37 fresh cases and 57 recoveries, taking the district’s active case tally to 255. The district has reported 504 Covid-19 cases in the first 11 days of this month as against 789 cases reported in April.

According to health officials, several factors indicate that the nature of the virus is slowly changing and is becoming endemic to a region. “During the first wave, patients required up to 14 days to recover. The recovery period went down to 7-10 days during the second wave, it is now around two to four days. The severity of the infection has also reduced over time. No casualty has been reported in Ghaziabad since April,” said Dr Gupta.

To be sure, a disease goes from being termed a pandemic to an endemic when enough people gain immunity via vaccination and from natural infection such that there is less transmission as well as less disease-related hospitalisation and deaths, even as the visrus continues to circulate.

Health experts, meanwhile, said the number of Covid-19 cases has declined because people are not getting tested. “There is a decline in the number of fresh cases in both government and private facilities. As people infected with the current strain are displaying less severe symptoms, most are not turning up for testing they were before. An analysis of the trends over the past two years shows that the virus may be becoming endemic, rather than pandemic. Still, it is mandatory for those who belong to high-risk groups, such as senior citizens, and those who have comorbidities to follow Covid-19 protocols,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

