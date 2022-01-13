Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Covid-19: Noida's active case count surpasses 10K
noida news

Covid-19: Noida's active case count surpasses 10K

Gautam Buddh Nagar's active case tally now stands at 10,717, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh.
A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test, at Sector 102 CHC Bhangel, in Noida(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:04 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

With 1,626 new infections, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's active case tally now stands at 10,717, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, the data issued by the state health department for a 24-hour period showed.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad district recorded 1,678 new cases, which pushed its active case count to 9,179, according to the official figures.

During the 24-hour period, 207 Covid-19 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 163 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic which started in 2020.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday logged 14,765 new cases of Covid-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 71,022, the data showed.

Six more deaths were recorded in the state on Thursday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,946, it showed. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP