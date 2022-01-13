Home / Cities / Noida News / Covid-19: Noida's active case count surpasses 10K
noida news

Covid-19: Noida's active case count surpasses 10K

Gautam Buddh Nagar's active case tally now stands at 10,717, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh.
A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test, at Sector 102 CHC Bhangel, in Noida(HT_PRINT)
A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test, at Sector 102 CHC Bhangel, in Noida(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Noida

With 1,626 new infections, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's active case tally now stands at 10,717, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, the data issued by the state health department for a 24-hour period showed.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad district recorded 1,678 new cases, which pushed its active case count to 9,179, according to the official figures.

During the 24-hour period, 207 Covid-19 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 163 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic which started in 2020.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday logged 14,765 new cases of Covid-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 71,022, the data showed.

Six more deaths were recorded in the state on Thursday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,946, it showed. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 omicron
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out