Covid-19 vaccination for 12-15 age group begins in Noida

Covid-19 vaccination for the 12-15 age group began from Wednesday when around 100 children got their first dose of Corbevax in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Officials said that since the vaccination portal was still being synchronised, they could conduct only four sessions on Wednesday, but aim to increase it to 25 sessions from Monday onwards.

The Union government has approved the Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, to be administered to all children in the 12-15 age group from Wednesday. Corbevax vaccines are currently available through government centres only. There are an estimated 69,814 children in this age group in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is fewer than the estimated 115,000 children in the 15-18 age group.

“The technical team was working round the clock to ensure synchronisation of the new vaccine and age-category on the CoWin portal. We started the drive with fewer sessions on Wednesday but will conduct 25 sessions from Monday onwards,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district immunisation officer.

Dr Dohare added that the people in Noida are forthcoming and want to get their children vaccinated at the earliest. The department is already getting requests from several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to set up camps within societies for the administration of Corbevax to children.

With school examinations ending on March 22, the education department as well as housing societies in and around Noida will also be roped in to increase the vaccination cover.

“This week is busy as Holi falls on Friday and some children are also writing their exams. Many parents are sceptical and are of the view that the vaccine can cause body aches and will disturb their children’s schedule. This is why the turnout will not be good. However, after March 22, when exams get over, we are expecting that the turnout will also increase substantially. We will also start collaboration with housing societies and RWAs,” added Dr Dohare.

Dr Dohare said that unlike the earlier vaccination drives when online registration was a must, this time the health department has ensured that all children who reach the centre will be administered with the Corbevax jab. One just needs to check online about the centres where the vaccine is being administered. All other formalities regarding registration to get the dose can be done at the vaccine centre itself.

Gautam Budh Nagar district has already achieved fully vaccinated status for its adult population by administering both doses of the vaccine to an estimated 1,590,000 population. A total of 3,921,000 doses have been administered in the district so far, which include 2,203,000 first doses, 1,672,000 second doses and 46,836 precautionary doses.

In the 60+ age group, 347,000 doses have been administered, while 662,000 doses have been given in the 45-59 age group. The maximum vaccination has taken place in the 18-44 age group with 2,771,000 doses across the district. Meanwhile, 139,000 doses have been administered in the 15-18 age group.