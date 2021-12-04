Cricket betting racket busted in Noida, three arrested

Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly luring people in Noida--either in person or through social networking sites--to bet on cricket matches and making at least ₹1 crore by running this racket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were identified as Pankaj Giri, 26, Shivam Chauhan, 23, and Shivam Kumar, 22, all residents of Nandgram in Ghaziabad.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said Sector 58 police received information about the suspects’ movement near Minda T-Point in Sector 60. “A police team reached the spot and arrested the three suspects. The police recovered 26 debit cards, nine forged Aadhaar cards, six mobile phones and ₹4.5 lakh cash from their possession,” he said.

Singh said Giri is the mastermind of the gang. “Giri had hired the other two men for ₹8,000 a month to collect money from the betting participants. Chauhan and Kumar used to visit different areas in Noida and lure people to bet on cricket matches. They claimed to offer 80 times the betting amount if they won. The suspects operated the racket through a messaging app,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer added the suspects used to give a few winners some money while keeping the rest of the amount for themselves. “During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they bought these debit cards from two suspects six months ago. Those two suspects are presently in Dasna jail in connection with some other crime,” said Rajnish Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

Police said Giri has been involved in this racket for the last five years while the two others are working with him since last year.

“A case has been registered against them under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. “The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were brought to the ADCP’s office in Noida Sector 14-A during the press conference. Briefly interacting with media while being escorted to the court, Giri said, “The allegations levelled against me are not true.”