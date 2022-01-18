Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar booked for violating poll code during Greater Noida visit

The Bisrakh police booked Dadri’s sitting MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejpal Nagar for violating Covid-19 norms on Sunday during a door-to-door election campaign in the Greater Noida West area, officials said on Monday.

The BJP named Nagar as the MLA candidate for Dadri for the upcoming elections in Gautam Budh Nagar. As part of the election campaign, he visited several high-rise housing complexes in Greater Noida West on Sunday. Nagar could be seen with more than five people -- which violates the Covid-19 norms imposed for election campaigning -- in the photographs shared on his social media accounts.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed only five people, excluding security personnel, to engage in door-to-door campaigning by the candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Polls are to be conducted in the first phase on February 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar’s three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri.

Commenting on this, Congress’ Noida candidate asked on Twitter on Monday “why no action was taken against Nagar for violating the Covid-19 norms”. Sharing a news report on Twitter, Pathak wrote, “It is being published in newspapers that BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar is campaigning on the streets with drums, but there is no FIR against him. At the same time, an FIR is lodged immediately on the door-to-door campaign of (Chhattisgarh) CM Bhupesh Baghel”.

Pathak was referring to the FIR registered against Baghel on Sunday for violating Covid-19 protocols by conducting a door-to-door election campaign in Noida for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak.

Taking a suo motu cognisance of Pathak’s social media post, the Bisrakh police registered the case against Nagar on Monday, said the police.

Yashpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station, said the case was registered against Nagar under Indian Penal code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. “The case has been registered on the basis of the complaint on social media,” Singh said.

When contacted, Nagar refused to comment on the issue.

