Daily cases drops 1,000-mark as Ghaziabad reports 793 new infections

For the first time in over a week, the daily infections dropped below the 1,000-mark as the district recorded 793 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infections reported in January to 17,080--the highest number of cases to be reported in a month since the beginning of the Covid outbreak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to district data, Ghaziabad district recorded more than 1,000 fresh cases per day from January 10 to 17.

Currently, there are 8,828 active cases in the district, of whom 94 patients are taking treatment in hospitals while the remaining are in home isolation. As many as 2,473 patients were declared ‘recovered’ on Tuesday.

“The patients requiring hospitalisation are majorly senior citizens or those who have comorbidities. Otherwise, a majority of the patients are recovering well in home isolation,” said Dr Sunil Tyagi, additional chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, the week spanning from January 12 to 18 recorded a positivity rate of 15.62%, the highest positivity rate recorded in a week since December 1, when Covid cases started increasing. Positivity rate refers to the number of samples which returns positive for Covid-19 out of the total samples tested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to official data of the district health department, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.03% with 26,067 samples yielding seven positive cases during the week from December 1-7 in 2021. Thereafter, the weekly positivity rate increased and shot up to 15.62% in the week ending on January 18, when the samples of 10,843 patients confirmed positive for Covid-19 on the back of 69,396 tests. Official data indicates that the Covid-19 infection is at its peak since it started rising in December. Officials said they will observe the trend for another week.

“We are seeing the 793 cases (reported on Tuesday) as a decline as many test reports are pending at a lab in Lucknow and the figure may rise once these reports come. According to our estimates, the rise in Covid cases has reached a plateau and we expect that it will stay this way for another week or a fortnight, after which cases may start declining,” said Dr Tyagi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts feel there has been a decline in Covid cases. “If we just discuss the cases at our hospital (32), then I will say cases are decreasing and we have reached a declining stage. The peak may have not arrived yet, though we are observing a decline in daily cases, but if the government withdraws the night curfew and other restrictions, cases will reach its peak anytime soon,” said Dr Sharad Joshi, associate director (pulmonology) at Max Hospital, Vaishali.

“If proper Covid precautionary measures are not followed and if political rallies or public gatherings are conducted, we are assuming that cases will increase at a faster rate and soon reach its peak,” said Dr Joshi. Between December 1, 2021, to January 18 this year, the health department collected 286,066 samples, of which 17,308 have returned Covid positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON