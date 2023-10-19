Dandiya Raas to be highlight at this year’s Ramlila festivities in Noida

For the first time in over 30 years, the Ramlila fair held at the Noida stadium in Sector 21A will have a Dandiya night, organisers said on Wednesday. The Ramlila stage performances began in the city on Sunday and will continue till October 25. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC), at Ramlila ground Noida Stadium in Sector 21A has been holding Ramlila fair at the venue since 1993 but this year, the fair will culminate with a Dandiya night, with a dance troupe coming in from Mumbai.

“Every year thousands of people come to the fair and watch the Ramlila performances for nine days after which on the tenth day, the fair comes to an end with the Raavan Dehan. However this year we will hold a Dandiya night where a performance on stage will be held by a dance troupe from Mumbai while the audience can groove to the same on the ground,” said TN Chaurasia, president of SSDRC.

He added that for a long time, residents of the city have demanded for such an event during navratri festivities.

“Dandiya night for public have never been held in Noida at such a large scale hence this time and without an entry fee. We will be offering the people of Noida an experience of the Gujarati cultural dance and there are no charges for the same,” he added.

Radhika Jain, a resident of Sector 29, said she is excited to attend the Dandiya night at the Ramlila ground.

“After watching Dandiya Raas in movies and TV shows, we always used to miss it here in Noida. Now that it is finally organised in Noida, I am excited to attend the Dandiya night with my friends,” she said.

The Ramlila stage performances began in the city on Sunday and will continue till October 25. On Thursday, the Shri Ram Mitra Mandal Ramlila Committee (SRMMC) in Sector 62 will carry out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ across the city.

“Like every year, a procession will be carried out across some sectors of Noida to announce Lord Ram’s coronation which will be depicted in Thursday’s scene of the Ramlila. The procession will start at 2 pm from the Hanuman Temple in Sector 20 and will go to the ramlila venue in Sector 62 via Sectors 9,10,11,12,55 and Khoda Labor Chowk,” said Munna Kumar Sharma, general secretary of SRMMC.

In Greater Noida, a 55-feet long bow and arrow, and a 50-feet wide ‘gada’ will be the main highlight at the Ramlila organised by Shri Ramlila Committee (SRC) at Site-4 ground. “The character of Lord Ram will broke the 55-foot large bow at a height of 50 feet above the ground on the second day of the Ramlila performance when Goddess Sita’s swayamwar scene was played,” said Harinder Bhati, a member of SRC and resident of Sector Beta 2. “In addition to this, a 50-feet long ‘gada’ will also be set up at the Ramlila ground,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON