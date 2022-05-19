Decision to fix stands, routes for autorickshaws angers drivers in Ghaziabad

To reign in on autorickshaws flouting rules, the Ghaziabad traffic police has fixed and finalised 26 auto stands and identified 31 routes across the city, where autorickshaws will be allowed to operate. Strict action will be taken against the autorickshaws if they deviate from the allotted route, which along with the stand number, has painted on the rear of the vehicle, said officials in the know of the matter.

Currently, an estimated 15,000 autos ply in the district--a majority of which ply on routes having more passengers. The shared autos are still the most preferred mode of intra-city commuting.

Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic), said, “For the first time, we have fixed auto stands and the routes in which the autos will ply. Both the stand number and the route have been painted at the rear of the vehicle. All the autos will have to comply else, we will take strict action and penalise the erring auto drivers.”

“As of now, we have painted the stand and the route number in about 7,500 autos. The process of painting the remaining autos is underway and is likely to be completed in a month,” said Kushwaha.

According to the newly devised stand and route number, autos taking passengers to Dabur crossing, Vaishali and Indirapuram will ply on route number 2 and will park their vehicles at the stand near Kaushambi ISBT. “The autos will have to ply in the same route. For instance, the autos operating from the stand at ISBT Kaushambi will go to Indirapuram and come back via the same route. They will not be deviate allowed to deviate from the route allotted to them,” said Kushwaha.

Members of the auto unions said the new arrangement has led to confusion among auto drivers.

“The transport department has allotted us 12 routes, from where we can operate in a radius of 16km. Now, the traffic police has come up with their route system. Plying on a fixed route is not viable for autos as they can get passengers to any destination but they will not be able to ferry them. The traffic police have not given us anything in writing but they have painted the route and stand number on the rear of the vehicle...we will challenge this decision in court,” said Dilshad Ahmad, president of Ghaziabad autorickshaw Chalak Sangh.

Officials from the transport department said they have allotted 12 routes to autorickshaws, which have been approved by the regional transport authority, and 20 centres.

“The autorickshaws operate within a 16km radius from these centres. Now, as the permit for autos gets renewed, we are asking them to opt for specific routes. The idea is to avoid traffic congestion and also cater to passengers in different areas of the city and not just on profitable routes. If the traffic police have devised or fine-tuned new routes, they can do so. We will get in touch with them and the entire exercise will be streamlined and there will be no confusion,” said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer.

