Depts get directions to improve cleanliness as Noida sets sight on Swachh survey

CEO of the Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari has issued directions to the engineering department to repair all broken footpaths and roads and asked the health department to clean every nook and corner in the city so that Noida sports a new look before the Swachh survey, which will be undertaken next year and in which the authority aims to better its rank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move comes after the ministry of housing and urban affairs adjudged Noida as the fourth cleanest city in the country with a population ranging from 100,00 to a million and 11th cleanest city in terms of overall cleanliness. Indore secured the first position across the country in the overall category.

Officials said given the world class infrastructure Noida has, the authority believes that the city can easily secure the first position in the 2022 Swachh survey, the process of which is likely to begin from January next year.

Officials discussed all details at a workshop in Balak Inter College in Sector 91 and issued instructions to concerned departments.

“There should not be any encroachment on public land, especially within 100 metres of public toilets; toilets should be clean, civic infrastructure should be repaired and complaints on waste should be dealt with promptly,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 17,1976, the UP government established Noida--a well-planned industrial town--adjoining Delhi. Currently, it has around 12,000 industrial units and 165 residential sectors. Around 13% of the area in the city has been allocated for industrial purposes, 43% for residential purposes and the remaining land for other usages. Officials feel despite being a well planned city, it has failed to secure the top spot in the Swachh survey of the country.

The chief general manager directed the staff to make sure all vending zones should be in order without chaos, only treated waste should be used for irrigation purposes and pubic spaces should be cleaned regularly.

“We have appealed to all staff members to work in tandem with citizens to make the city clean and help it achieve the top sot in the survey. If the officials work together with citizens, Noida can easily secure the top spot,” said Tyagi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}