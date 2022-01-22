Despite campaigning curbs and Covid, 52 nominations filed in Gautam Budh Nagar

By the end of Friday -- the last day of filing nominations for the three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar -- 52 candidates across political parties filed 97 nominations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.

Gautam Budh Nagar goes to polls in the first phase on February 10. Under phase 1 of the election, candidates began filing their nominations on January 14. The last date to file nominations was January 21; nominations will be scrutinised on January 24, and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 27, according to the Election Commission of India.

Twenty-three candidates in Noida filed 34 nominations, 16 candidates in Dadri filed 36 nominations and 13 candidates in Jewar filed 27 nominations by Friday. All candidates from major parties, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, have filed their nominations, according to party workers. Many have also filed multiple nominations for fear of being rejected, they said. While it is a common practice for candidates to file multiple nominations, candidates in the district have also learned their lessons from experience.

In the Lok Sabha election of 2019, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shweta Sharma’s candidature from Gautam Budh Nagar was rejected as she failed to get the mandatory 10 proposers required for a candidate who is not from a recognised national or regional party in the state.

All three sitting MLAs in the district have also filed multiple nominations. While Tejpal Nagar of Dadri has filed two nominations, Pankaj Singh of Noida has filed three nominations and Dhirendra Singh of Jewar has filed four nominations -- the maximum number allowed in an election.

According to Anubha Vashishth, School of Humanities and Social Science, Sharda University, “people wait five years to prepare for elections, the festival of democracy. Especially for serious contenders, the elections are what they have spent the last few years of their lives on. They don’t want to take any risk while filing a nomination that can be rejected based on a technicality. Filling up the forms can be a complicated process. So, it is common practice for candidates to file multiple nominations.”

While political experts expected that the total number of nominations would be lesser than those during previous elections because of restrictions in place due to the pandemic, the difference is minimal.

During the 2017 assembly elections, 31 nominations were filed and 13 were rejected in Noida. Of these, 14 candidates had finally contested for the Noida seat, while 12 had to forfeit their deposits. Similarly, for the Dadri assembly seat, 18 candidates had filed their nominations, of whom four were rejected and one withdrew his candidature. Eventually, 13 candidates filed their nominations, of whom 11 had to forfeit their deposits. For the Jewar seat, 13 candidates filed their nominations, of whom six were rejected and seven contested the elections. Five had to forfeit their deposits.

The candidates who contest elections need to forfeit their deposits if they fail to get one-sixth of the total valid votes cast.

Experts say that it is encouraging that the number of candidates is not very less as compared to the previous elections, despite the pandemic as it shows growing political participation.

“The age group of the candidates is to be taken into consideration. If relatively younger people are filing nominations then it shows growing political vigour and initiative in the region. The fact that nominations, and especially rallies, are being conducted online also attracts more people since this provides those individuals who do not have a very strong financial background an opportunity to fight an election, and allows them to pose a challenge to the centuries-old tradition, which has nurtured the money-power nexus,” said Shalini Saxena, associate professor (political science), Amity Institute of Social Sciences, Amity University.

The four election observers for the district also reached Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday. District magistrate Suhas LY informed that IAS officer L Franklin has been deputed as the observer for Noida and Dadri constituencies. Similarly, IAS officer Rajesh Dhiman has been appointed as the observer for the Jewar assembly segment, while IPS officer Rajendra Kumar Meena has been appointed as the police observer. IRS officer N Ashok Babu has been deputed as the expenditure observer. The DM said that residents can register election-related complaints with the observers concerned.