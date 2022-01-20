Dissent in BJP after party tickets go to incumbent MLAs in Ghaziabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s decision to field all five incumbent MLAs of Ghaziabad in the upcoming assembly election has not gone down well with the party cadre, especially in the Sahibabad and Ghaziabad assembly segments, said party sources.

The party is facing stiff opposition from within its ranks, especially from Purvanchalis (people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) who have a large presence in Ghaziabad district. According to rough estimates, the Sahibabad and Ghaziabad assembly segments have about 400,000-500,000 Purvanchalis and they are considered one of the largest voter bases which is eyed by all political parties com elections.

A section of Purvanchalis publicly dissented on January 16, a day after the BJP announced that its tickets in Ghaziabad will go to the five sitting MLAs -- Sunil Sharma (Sahibabad), Atul Garg (Ghaziabad), Nand Kishor Gurjar ( Loni), Dr Manju Shivach (Modinagar), and Ajit Pal Tyagi ( Muradnagar). A large group of people staged a protest outside the Indirapuram police station and demanded a ticket for BJP leader Sacchidanand Rai from Sahibabad, which is the largest of the five assembly segments and comprises the more urban localities of Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali. Rai is a coordinator of the Uttar Pradesh BJP and a former DIG (revenue).

The police had to intervene and break up the protest and also register an FIR against the protesters for violating Covid protocols.

The dissent was also vociferous on social media, with several netizens claiming that Rai would contest as an independent from Sahibabad.

On Wednesday, Sanjay Singh, BJP councillor from ward 100 of Indirapuram, held a press briefing along with a few associations representing Purvanchalis and claimed that those opposing the ticket to MLA Sharma were only doing so to grab a ticket.

“We held a press briefing along with several organisations representing Purvanchals who said that they are with our party. Those opposing the issue of ticket are protesting only to get a ticket and they may have some personal grudge as well. They are trying to project the protest as a public outburst against the BJP but that is absolutely not the case,” Sanjay Singh said.

When HT reached out to Rai, his PRO Suraj Singh issued a response on the leader’s behalf. “All organisations of Purvanchalis that protested against the ticket were of view that our leader (Rai) should be the candidate.But he is still with the BJP and will not contest as an independent candidate,” he said.

The dissent in Sahibabad again came to the fore when BJP leader KK Shukla joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was declared that party’s candidate from Ghaziabad.

BSP district president Virendra Jatav said, “He is now our candidate from Ghaziabad in place of former BSP MLA Suresh Bansal, who is still in hospital after testing positive for Covid.”

Shukla was the vice-president of the BJP’s youth wing in 1998 and its district president in 2001. He contested the 2007 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Gonda (eastern UP) and also served as the regional vice-president of the party in western UP.

“People in Ghaziabad have been demanding a hospital, degree college, and proper drainage system since long. I assured them these past four years that the BJP MLA would fulfil these demands. But nothing was done. When tickets were issued to the sitting MLAs, I approached the party brass to reconsider the decision but they did not do so. So, I joined the BSP and also got a ticket from Ghaizabad. Now, I will fulfil those pending promises,” said Shukla, who hails from Gonda.

He added that his candidature will also earn him support of Purvanchalis, besides others.

The Ghaziabad BJP president Sanjeev Sharma said issuing tickets to sitting MLAs was a party decision.

“While the other parties are finding it difficult to field candidates, we have about 15 to 20 names for each seat. So, people who did not get tickets may feel offended. The party will not face any issue from the people of Purvanchal as it commands a major position among them. Many from Purvanchal had come to us and were pacified. There is no dissent whatsoever,” he said.

“Shukla joining the BSP and getting a ticket will also not affect our Purvanchali voter base. It is a blessing in disguise as former MLA Suresh Bansal would have been a formidable opponent,” Sharma said.

The office bearers of the Purabiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, a socio -cultural organisation of Purvanchalis, said their voters are silently gauging the ongoing events.

“We have about 10-12 lakh (about 1.2 million) people from Purvanchal living in Ghaziabad (across all five seats). A majority of these voters is in Sahibabad and Ghaziabad constituencies and they have the ability to decide which candidate to vote for. Like the other voters, people from Purvanchal will also vote on local issues and development agenda,” said Rakesh Tiwari, national general secretary of the association.

Loni Nagar Palika chief offers to resign from BJP

In another development on Wednesday, chairperson of the Loni Nagar Palika has shot a letter to the BJP brass, offering her husband’s and her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Ranjeeta Dhama is the present chairperson of the Loni Nagar Palika said she is upset about party offering the Loni ticket to sitting MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and also alleged that a conspiracy had put her husband, Manoj Dhama, in jail in a criminal case last year.

Dhama in her letter offered to resign from the primary membership of the party, along with her husband, as their voices were not heard.

Dhama did not respond to calls to reach her for comment.

BJP district president Dinesh Singhal said he is in receipt of the letter. “We have received her letter and we will discuss the issues with her before issuing a statement,” he said.

