DM orders inquiry into death of four women in GB Nagar’s shelter home

District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Suhas L Y has ordered a judicial probe into the death of four inmates, who died at Gautam Budh Nagar’s only shelter for abandoned and homeless women in Sector 34 in the last 15 days.

According to the district probationary officer Atul Soni, who is in-charge of the women’s shelter, also known as Nari Niketan, the first death occurred on December 20, 2021.

“An inmate Sunita (45) died on December 20, following which another inmate Aradhna (55) passed away on December 23. On December 30, a 25-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, also passed away. All these deaths occurred at the district hospital where the women were admitted for treatment two-three days before their demise. On January 3, a 30-year-old woman identified as Ruby passed away at the women’s shelter,” said Soni.

He added the women were admitted to the shelter home in the last six months and several attempts to reconnect with their family members had failed. Their post-mortem was conducted by police after which, their last rites were done.

“According to the post mortem reports, while Sunita and Aradhna died due to heart attack, Priyanka died due to a prolonged illness and Ruby’s cause of death has been identified as tuberculosis,” said Gyan Singh, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, Noida.

Soni added all the four women were designated as MR (mentally retarded) after their medical checkups during admission. “These women were mentally challenged and suffered from occasional bouts of seizures as well,” he said.

The shelter home currently has 116 inmates, against a capacity of 150, and has 14 caretakers. However, the facility is running without a warden since the last one month.

“The last warden left in the first week of December while the new warden is yet to join the shelter home. The four deaths have happened here in the absence of a warden. Out of the 116 inmates, 70% are designated MR,” he said. He added the shelter home is a state-designated special home for mentally challenged women.

Alarmed by the sudden spate of deaths, Suhas L Y has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.“A probe has been ordered to find out if there was any negligence on the part of the staff working at the shelter home,” he said.

