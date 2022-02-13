Dog Park among two facilities to be ready by March in Noida

The city will get the two theme-based parks -- Children’s Park in Sector 33A and Dog Park in Sector 137 -- by the end of March this year, officials from the Noida authority said on Sunday, adding that the Dog Park will be a first-of-its-kind park dedicated for pets.

Besides, the two other theme parks -- Vedvan Park dedicated to Indian scriptures in Sector 78 and Wetland Park in Sector 91 -- will be ready for public use in the next three months, the officials said.

“The Noida authority is spending around ₹14 crore on these four parks being developed on themes. The Dog Park will have a play area for dogs, among other facilities, and pet lovers can visit it along with their pets,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The Dog Park is being developed on two acres of land next to Aqua Line’s Sector 137 Metro station. According to the officials, the authority decided to develop a park for dogs after it received requests from several resident groups which said that apartment complexes hardly had enough space for their pets to walk and play. Apart from green areas, the park will also have facilities of veterinarians and food for pets.

The officials said that the authority has completed the civil work in Wetland Park in Sector 91 and horticulture work is about to begin. “The wetland work will be completed at the earliest. Once it is done, we will start planting ornamental trees, and other horticulture work. This will be one of the most beautiful parks with a waterbody for the general public,” said Singh.

The officials said that the Vedvan Park is devoted to Indian scriptures and saints, who wrote these scriptures. The objective is to provide visitors an opportunity to understand old scriptures and how these writings can be a positive impact on one’s life, they said.

“Our motive is that people enjoy nature with their loved ones at these parks,” said Singh.

