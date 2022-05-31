Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drive begins for registration of food carts in Noida

The food safety department of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started a campaign to bring all food carts and stalls in the district under the basic registration of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:23 AM IST
BySnehil Sinha

The food safety department of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started a campaign to bring all food carts and stalls in the district under the basic registration of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to FSSAI norms, food safety registration is mandatory for anyone who intends to get into the food business.

“There are three categories under which food outlets need to be registered under FSSAI. We have been running a drive and have about 18,000 registered outlets and vendors so far that have an annual turnover of less than 12 lakh. However, we know that there are many more in the district and we appeal that everyone gets the registration soon,” said Sanjay Sharma, food safety officer.

He added that the FSSAI registration helps the department maintain control over quality and address complaints.

“Once registered, we get Aadhar and contact details of the outlet or vendor and can keep monitoring it. They can be regulated according to norms, and if there is a complaint, we can also act against the registered outlets. It also helps instil confidence in the customers,” said Sharma.

In the second category, involving restaurants that have an annual turnover of 12 lakh to 20 crore, there are 3,938 outlets in Gautam Budh Nagar. Additionally, there are 440 outlets in the district with a turnover of over 20 crore. These need to get a central license from the FSSAI.

Vendors can register themselves annually through the FSSAI’s website for Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) against an online payment. The annual fees are 100 for small vendors, 3,000- 5,000 for middle category and 7,500 for the category of sellers and manufactures with a turnover of 20 crore per year.

According to the department, the number of registrations of food-related vendors in the district dropped by up to 10% in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, with several small-scale carts and kiosks shutting down.

“The number of registrations has picked up pace once again as the pandemic is waning down,” Sharma informed.

