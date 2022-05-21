Drug peddler who fled from police custody held

A suspected drug peddler, who was arrested on Wednesday and later fled from the custody of Jewar police, was nabbed on Saturday. Incidentally, three police personnel were booked for negligence on Friday after the suspect went missing.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Amit,24, a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida.

“Several teams were pressed into action and we finally nabbed him on Saturday morning. He was arrested from Dudera village in Jewar and was heading towards Dayanatpur Khera village. During interrogation, he revealed that after escaping from police custody, he rang up his brother-in-law Deepak from a truck driver’s phone and was about to meet him in Tappal,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar police station.

“However, the suspect’s brother-in-law didn’t meet him and he left for Chhainsa village on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border in Faridabad. He said that he spent the night at a temple. Later, a police informer spotted him going towards Dudera village and he was nabbed,” SHO Singh added.

The suspect was arrested under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) on Wednesday and police recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.

During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit said he was feeling dizzy, following which a constable let him out so that he feels better. However, he took advantage of the situation and managed to escape, police added.