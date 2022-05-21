Drug peddler who fled from police custody held
A suspected drug peddler, who was arrested on Wednesday and later fled from the custody of Jewar police, was nabbed on Saturday. Incidentally, three police personnel were booked for negligence on Friday after the suspect went missing.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as Amit,24, a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida.
“Several teams were pressed into action and we finally nabbed him on Saturday morning. He was arrested from Dudera village in Jewar and was heading towards Dayanatpur Khera village. During interrogation, he revealed that after escaping from police custody, he rang up his brother-in-law Deepak from a truck driver’s phone and was about to meet him in Tappal,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar police station.
“However, the suspect’s brother-in-law didn’t meet him and he left for Chhainsa village on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border in Faridabad. He said that he spent the night at a temple. Later, a police informer spotted him going towards Dudera village and he was nabbed,” SHO Singh added.
The suspect was arrested under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) on Wednesday and police recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.
During the wee hours of Thursday, Amit said he was feeling dizzy, following which a constable let him out so that he feels better. However, he took advantage of the situation and managed to escape, police added.
-
FIRs registered against customer, restaurant owner after altercation over bill in Noida
A Noida resident and the owner of a restaurant in Sector 29 on Friday night got into a spat over payment of the bill, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said, adding they registered cases against both parties based on their complaints. After the staff presented Ranveer Rawal with the bill, he had an altercation with the owner of the restaurant, Pankaj Sharma.
-
Handover logjam ends as Ghaziabad civic body agrees to take over 3 key services in Indirapuram
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Saturday said it would take over three key services – horticulture, operation and maintenance of streetlights and cleaning activities – in Indirapuram from the Ghaziabad Development Authority next week. A number of infrastructure projects in Indirapuram have remained stalled due to the handover logjam between the GDA--which developed the township in the 1990s-- and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation since 2017. The corporation already charges house tax from households in Indirapuram.
-
Atal Apartments Scheme: After weeks of clamour, Ludhiana Improvement Trust schedules draw of lots for June 16
Following weeks of clamour over the delay in conducting the draw of lots for Atal Apartments scheme, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust finally announced plans to carry out the same on June 16. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone for constructing 576 flats under the scheme on 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road, on December 16 last year.
-
Delhi: Three die by suspected suicide in Vasant Vihar area
A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead in their house in Vasant Vihar area on Saturday evening. The police suspect that the three died of “suffocation”, and officers said that they have recovered a suicide note. Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said, “The police control room received a call at 8:55pm that the residents of a house were not opening the door, and that it was locked from inside.”
-
House of former army officer in Sushant Lok area robbed of valuables worth ₹5L
Four days after a group of unidentified men broke into a flat on the first floor of a building in Block-C of Sushant Lok and fled with valuables worth ₹15 lakh, the house of a former army officer in the same locality was ransacked on Friday evening and the suspects fled with gold and diamond jewellery to the tune of at least ₹5 lakh, said police on Saturday.
