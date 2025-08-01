New Delhi, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said that DTC bus drivers who fail to halt at designated stops or are found overspeeding will face strict department action. DTC drivers flouting rules to face strict action: Transport Minister Pankaj Singh

Several commuters have complained about the behaviour of Delhi Transport Corporation drivers, an official statement said.

The passengers claimed that even while waiting at bus stops, DTC buses often fail to stop properly. In some cases, drivers are seen talking on phone while driving or continue driving with bus doors open, it added.

In a bid to boost DTC's public image, the government will soon begin training sessions for all conductors and drivers, focusing on ethical conduct and mental awareness, customer service, and safe driving techniques, Singh said, according to the statement.

The minister said that if DTC drivers fail to stop the bus at the designated stops, engage in overspeeding or rash driving, fail to drive within their lanes, operate buses with open doors, jump red lights, or violate zebra crossings, strict action will be taken against them.

Commuters can lodge complaints on the transport department's helpline, the statement said.

CCTV cameras installed in DTC buses will be used to monitor the actions and behaviour of the drivers and conductors, the statement said, adding that regular counselling will also be part of the awareness drive.

In addition to theoretical training, drivers will undergo practical exercises to ensure they fully understand proper conduct and safe driving techniques, it added.

The minister said the primary objective of this initiative is to raise awareness among the drivers and conductors about road safety and to enhance DTC’s operational standards.

By improving ethical conduct and driving practices, the government aims to ensure a safer and more pleasant travel experience for the passengers, Singh said.

The minister has directed department officials to pay special attention during the training programmes to ensure that drivers do not engage in overspeeding under any circumstances and strictly follow lane discipline and traffic signals, the statement said.

The core objective of the training programme is to educate drivers on maintaining safe distance from other vehicles, especially near schools, hospitals, and crowded markets.

They will also be strictly instructed to avoid drunk driving, the statement said.

The training sessions will include practical tips on ethical behaviour and safe driving techniques, delivered through various modes of communication, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.