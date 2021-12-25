Eight officials of UP industrial development body suspended for corruption

The state government suspended eight officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for their alleged corruption in allotting plots in Sikandrabad industrial area in Bulandshahr.

Anil Kumar, joint secretary, industrial development, Uttar Pradesh government, issued the suspension letter on December 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move comes after Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh filed complaints against the officials to the UP government. The MLA said that the UPSIDA’s regional office is located in Greater Noida. “The officials from this office manage development works in the region. In December 2019, a local resident, Sunil Upadhyaya, had come to my office and complained about the corrupt practices of some officials in the Sikandrabad area,” said Singh.

“Another resident, Sudesh Kumar, submitted details of his plot allotment and alleged corruption on the part of the officials. He also submitted an affidavit with his application stating that all the details provided by him were correct and true to his knowledge. The officials deliberately delayed the plot allotment and other related works if they were not given bribe,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA said he collected some evidence and then brought the matter to the attention of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who directed the officials to probe the matter. “The government has now suspended eight officials involved in the corrupt practices. The suspended officials include a former regional manager of UPSIDA in Greater Noida,” he said. Sources said that one of the eight indicted person died a few months ago.

Singh said that the action will send a strong message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated. “This will also create a business-friendly environment in the region,” he said.

Mayur Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the UPSIDA, did not responds to calls or messages seeking a comment on the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}