Endangered Egyptian vulture rescued in Noida

An Egyptian vulture was spotted by a family and rescued by an animal welfare group from Sector 26 in Noida on Wednesday. The bird is being treated and is under observation at a transit centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A family found the bird in a semi-conscious state outside a house in Sector 26 on Sunday. They took it in and nursed it before calling the animal rescue helpline of Wildlife SOS. Saurabh Choudhry, the person who called Wildlife SOS, said, “We moved the vulture into our house to protect it from stray cats in the neighbourhood.”

The Wildlife SOS team confirmed that the bird was a juvenile Egyptian vulture--one of the smallest vultures-- classified as a globally endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The rescuers carefully shifted the distressed bird to a transport container and rushed it to a recovery facility. Wildlife SOS veterinarians examined the bird and administered it an oral rehydration solution and glucose. The team said the bird was not injured--it is likely that it either fell from its nest or got dehydrated while trying to fly. Once the vulture recovers, it will be released into its natural habitat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wasim Akram, deputy director, special projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Juvenile Egyptian vultures take small flights, often stopping for rest in safe areas devoid of predators. This particular vulture was unable to take flight due to severe dehydration. Our team has placed the vulture under mandated medical observation to ensure it recuperates safely.”

According to Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, this species is rarely spotted in Delhi, but in recent years there have been sightings near the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Asola Bhatti, Sanjay Van and Aravalli Biodiversity Park.