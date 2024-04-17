 Ensure commercial spaces, populated sectors are garbage free: Noida authority - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ensure commercial spaces, populated sectors are garbage free: Noida authority

ByMaria Khan
Apr 18, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Legal action will be initiated against the workers in case of non-compliance of the directions issued, informed officials

NOIDA: The Noida authority has directed health department officials to be swift in ensuring prominent commercial areas such as Sector 18 market space, and densely populated residential sectors like 63, 64 among others, turn garbage free within 10 days or be ready for measures, officials said on Wednesday.

Instructions have also been issued to conduct chopping, pruning exercise along the roads, footpaths, at service roads, etc. of the prominent areas which have been reeling under overgrown grass. (HT Photo)
Instructions have also been issued to conduct chopping, pruning exercise along the roads, footpaths, at service roads, etc. of the prominent areas which have been reeling under overgrown grass. (HT Photo)

Legal action will be initiated against the workers in case of non-compliance of the directions issued, informed officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Directions have been issued… for the maintenance of proper upkeep of the prominent market places such as Sector 18,” said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

“These places have to be made free from filth from roads, along footpaths. In case, the instructions are not met with, relevant action will be taken up against the concerning contractor, supervisor and junior engineers deployed on duty,” he added.

Additionally, instructions have also been issued to conduct chopping, pruning exercise along the roads, footpaths, at service roads, etc. of the prominent areas which have been reeling under overgrown grass.

“The concerned officials have to remain in the field from 7am to 2pm,” said the official.

The authority has also directed the officials to organise frequent meetings with the local RWAs and with the representatives of commercial market spaces for cleanliness-related awareness among locals and discuss any issues being faced.

A review meeting, chaired by the Noida authority CEO, along with the officials of the health department was held on April 12. The water and health department was directed to conduct site inspection in group housing complexes, to ensure only treated waste water was being discharged into the storm water drains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

News / Cities / Noida / Ensure commercial spaces, populated sectors are garbage free: Noida authority
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On