Ensure commercial spaces, populated sectors are garbage free: Noida authority

NOIDA: The Noida authority has directed health department officials to be swift in ensuring prominent commercial areas such as Sector 18 market space, and densely populated residential sectors like 63, 64 among others, turn garbage free within 10 days or be ready for measures, officials said on Wednesday. Instructions have also been issued to conduct chopping, pruning exercise along the roads, footpaths, at service roads, etc. of the prominent areas which have been reeling under overgrown grass. (HT Photo)

Legal action will be initiated against the workers in case of non-compliance of the directions issued, informed officials.

“Directions have been issued… for the maintenance of proper upkeep of the prominent market places such as Sector 18,” said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

“These places have to be made free from filth from roads, along footpaths. In case, the instructions are not met with, relevant action will be taken up against the concerning contractor, supervisor and junior engineers deployed on duty,” he added.

Additionally, instructions have also been issued to conduct chopping, pruning exercise along the roads, footpaths, at service roads, etc. of the prominent areas which have been reeling under overgrown grass.

“The concerned officials have to remain in the field from 7am to 2pm,” said the official.

The authority has also directed the officials to organise frequent meetings with the local RWAs and with the representatives of commercial market spaces for cleanliness-related awareness among locals and discuss any issues being faced.

A review meeting, chaired by the Noida authority CEO, along with the officials of the health department was held on April 12. The water and health department was directed to conduct site inspection in group housing complexes, to ensure only treated waste water was being discharged into the storm water drains.