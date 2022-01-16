Eye on Jewar: Three BJP MLAs from Gautam Budh Nagar get party ticket again

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In Gautam Budh Nagar, the party has named Pankaj Singh from the Noida assembly seat, Thakur Dhirendra Singh from Jewar, and Tejpal Nagar from Dadri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the three candidates are sitting MLAs from their constituencies, and were elected for the first time in 2017. Polls are to be conducted in the first phase on February 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar. While Pankaj Singh is an old BJP hand and also the elder son of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tejpal Nagar and Dhirendra Singh changed political stripes to join the BJP only in 2017 from Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, respectively. Riding on the development agenda based on the big ticket projects in the district such as the Noida International Airport, Film City, and delivery or settlement of several pending residential projects, the party has entrusted its sitting MLAs with these seats again. All the three candidates had defeated their closest rivals from SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by handsome margins in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, Noida has 690,231 voters, Dadri 586,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters for the upcoming elections.

Noida

During the 2017 elections, there were 523,865 electors in the Noida constituency, of which 254,418 had cast their votes with a total polling percentage of 48.57%. The sitting MLA, Pankaj Singh, got 162,417 votes, and won by a margin of 104,016 votes.

He defeated Sunil Choudhary from the SP, who received 58,401 votes. Residents say that Pankaj Singh has helped in increasing coordination with the Noida authority to get civic upgrades in various sectors across most of the urban Noida areas. His opposition, however, is riding on the authority-land mafia network, the undelivered realty projects, and unavailability of Ganga water across most of the city. The SP has yet again decided to field Sunil Choudhary, though the formal announcement is yet to be made. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate, Pankhuri Pathak, who recently left the SP, has also been gaining popularity in the urban areas, especially with her increased social media presence as the only female candidate in the fray. The BSP has nominated Kriparam Sharma as its Noida candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dadri

During the 2017 elections, there were 441,229 electors in the Dadri constituency, of which 265,298 had cast their votes with a total polling percentage of 60.13%. The sitting MLA, Tejpal Singh Nagar, got 141,226 votes, and won by a margin of 80,177 votes. He defeated Satvir Singh Gurjar from the BSP, who received 61,049 votes. Most of the Greater Noida West societies fall in the Dadri constituency where lack of a good hospital and air pollution are major concerns, along with irregular road repairs and other civic amenities. Tejpal Singh Nagar faces a challenge as these issues have remained mostly unresolved over the past five years. However, the competition in the fray does not include many popular leaders. The closest competition from Gurjar is removed as the BSP has nominated Manveer Singh Bhati, a new candidate from Dadri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jewar

During the 2017 elections, there were 144,839 electors in the Jewar constituency, of which 211,424 had cast their votes with a total polling percentage of 65.46%. This is the highest polling percentage among all three assembly seats as Jewar is still a mostly rural constituency. The sitting MLA, Dhirendra Singh, got 102,979 votes, and won by a margin of 22,173 votes. He defeated Vedram Bhati from the BSP, who received 80,806 votes. Jewar is likely to be one of the most interesting seats in this election as a slew of big ticket projects have been announced in the area with much support from the local residents.

The upcoming Noida International Airport, Film City, transport and logistics hub, and the planned industrial development is expected to bolster the local economy, real estate rates, and generate employment. Riding on these successes, along with his approachability for all electors, Dhirendra Singh is now a popular leader, difficult to overthrow. Added to this, his closest competition has been replaced by a new face as the BSP has announced first timer former journalist Narendra Bhati Dada as its Jewar candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the success story of Jewar, the constituency will face a triangular contest between BJP, RLD-SP and BSP. While the BSP has been the traditionally dominant party in the region, the BJP has taken a lead in the past few years. Meanwhile, an interesting turn came about earlier this week when four-time MP and sitting MLA from the Meerapur constituency in Muzaffarnagar, Avtar Singh Bhadana, left the BJP to join the RLD. The SP-RLD alliance has now named Bhadana as its candidate from Jewar. Of the three assembly seats in Gautam Budh Nagar, the SP-RLD has only formally announced the Jewar candidate so far. Bhadana has contested the Lok Sabha seat from Meerut and Faridabad and may be Singh’s closest competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the first randomisation of Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) took place in the district on Saturday in the presence of representatives from all major political parties. As the election commission announced that the restraint on rallies and road shows have been extended till January 22, most of the campaigning for the seats in Gautam Budh Nagar is either going to be online or personal communication and small gatherings.

“We have set up several teams to monitor the online campaigns of all parties and candidates. Their social media handles are also under scrutiny. Complaints can be sent to the control room by calling 1950 or on the C-vigil application,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

Till Saturday, 57 candidates obtained the forms for filing nomination from the three assembly seats of the district. None of the nominations have been filed yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}