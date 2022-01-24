Home / Cities / Noida News / Factory owner found dead in guest house
noida news

Factory owner found dead in guest house

Police said on Sunday that a 48-year-old factory owner was found dead in a guest house in Noida Sector 117 on Saturday night
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Noida

Police said on Sunday that a 48-year-old factory owner was found dead in a guest house in Noida Sector 117 on Saturday night.

The victim, Umesh Kumar, was a resident of Noida Sector 82.

Sharad Kant, station house officer (SHO), Sector 113 police station, said that the victim left his home on January 20 evening, and did not reach home at night. His family members filed a missing complaint at the Noida Phase 2 police station on January 20.

On Saturday, the police received information from a guest house that a person was found dead under mysterious circumstances. “A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation in the matter. The victim’s identity was established with the document submitted at the time of check-in at the guest house,” Kant said.

Kant also said that the body was sent for post-mortem and medical reports revealed that he died of a heart attack.

“We are investigating the matter. The victim’s family has not filed a complaint yet,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out