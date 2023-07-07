False ceiling collapses at Noida district hospital for second time in a week

A day after a portion of false ceiling on the second floor of Noida’s district hospital in Sector 39, came down, another portion of false ceiling on the sixth floor of the building collapsed, officials said. The sixth floor of the hospital incorporates several departments including orthopaedic, surgery, ophthalmology, dialysis and a number of patients visit the section on a daily basis. (HT Photo)

According to hospital authorities, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the staff reached the dialysis ward in the hospital. Notably, patients were present at the time of incident, but no one was hurt.

Officials said that repairing work at the facility has started and a survey has been initiated in the building to identify the cause behind the repeated collapse.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Dr Renu Agarwal said, “A portion of the false ceiling has come-off at the sixth floor of the hospital and we are trying to ascertain the reason behind it. The hospital staff learned about it on Thursday morning. No one was hurt in the incident, and we have undertaken the repairing work”.

The sixth floor of the hospital incorporates several departments including orthopaedic, surgery, ophthalmology, dialysis and a number of patients visit the section on a daily basis.

Leakage from the AC plant located on the eighth floor of the building was suspected to be the reason behind false ceiling collapse, officials said.

“A few parts in the building have been reeling under moisture. Moreover, we have written to the Noida Authority for the repairing of damage caused in the building,” CMS Agrawal added.

“An approximate 10-ft structure of the false ceiling was found on the floor. There was not much rush at the time at the hospital floor and hence, a major mishap was averted”, said Vijay Verma, a resident of Sector 46.

On Tuesday night, portions of a false ceiling on the second floor of the district hospital had collapsed. No casualties were reported in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON