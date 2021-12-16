Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Farmers briefly disrupt traffic at Noida-Delhi border
noida news

Farmers briefly disrupt traffic at Noida-Delhi border

The farmers were protesting against the Noida Authority over a host of issues, including their demand for increased compensation for their land acquired by the state government in the past.
Farmers during their protest march at the Chilla Border in Noida.(PTI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST
PTI |

A group of farmers protesting against the local authority here staged a demonstration at the Chilla border on Thursday, briefly disrupting traffic movement on the Delhi-Noida route, officials said.

The Noida Traffic Police said the disruption, which started in the afternoon, was brief and normal traffic resumed along the route before evening.

The protesters, including women, were led by the local Bharatiya Kisan Parishad under the leadership of Sukhweer Pehelwan alias Sukhweer Khalifa, police officials said.

“The protesters had staged a demonstration at the Chilla border, disrupting vehicular movement between Delhi and Noida. However, the disruption was brief and the protesters cleared off the site before evening,” a traffic police official said.

Normal traffic movement was soon resumed on the stretch, the official added.

Topics
noida
