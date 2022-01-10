Farmers refuse to give up land for phase 2 works of Noida international airport

A majority of the farmers have rejected the district administration’s proposal of acquiring agricultural land for works proposed in phase two of the Noida International airport at Jewar.

The district administration set up camps in Ranhera village to seek the consent of farmers to officially begin the land acquisition process for expansion and development of the airport project. While two runways are already being built in phase one of the project, a third runway and other supporting facilities have been proposed in phase two of the project.

“A majority of the farmers are against the administration’s plan because we demand higher compensation, which is four times the existing circle rate, and better rehabilitation schemes. We also demand that our houses in villages should not be demolished. If that will not happen, then we will not part with our land. To register our protest, we have refused consent in the form given to us by the administration,” said K P Singh, a farmer from Ranhera.

A total of 475 farmers from Nagla Hukam Singh have refused to give their consent while 20 farmers from the same village and 12 from Mundhera (an extension of Ranhera) village gave their consent to give their land for development.

The administration started taking the consent of the farmers at the camps from January 7.

Land from six villages -- Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kureb, Ranhera, Mundhera and Nagla Hukum Singh-- falling under the project area will be used for setting up the third runway, and a commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft centre for the project.

The state government has handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) -- a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop the Noida international airport -- last year. According to the concession agreement, the government has to provide 1,363 hectares to the subsidiary adjacent to the existing airport site for the third runway and further expansion.

“If the administration will not accept our demands, we will not let the government take our land and demolish our villages,” said Dinesh Kumar from Mundhera village.

According to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government offers four times of the existing circle rate in rural areas and twice the circle rate in urban areas for land taken for development.

“Why should we accept two times of the circle rate as compensation, which is against the rules?,” asked Singh.

Additional district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Balram Singh said, “We will follow laid down rules to handle any situation arising in the land acquisition process.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON