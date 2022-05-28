Fire breaks out at ATM in Noida, no one hurt

Noida: A massive fire broke out at an ATM on Dadri Road in Bhangel, late on Friday night. Fire department officials said the flames spread and engulfed the building, where the ATM kiosk is located.

Fire officials later said that though it appeared as if the entire building was on fire, the flames were actually from the flex boards placed on the outside and the glass façade of the building. No one was injured in the incident, officials added.

“Around 10pm, we came to know about the fire and initially rushed two fire tenders from Phase 2 fire station. Later, two fire tenders were pressed into action. It seemed the entire building was ablaze. However, as we doused the fire, we realised that the flames were from the flex boards,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Singh informed that the ATM was completely gutted and a possible short circuit led to the fire. “We have informed the bank to assess the amount of loss and damage,” he added.

Singh said that due to the exceptionally hot weather, more than the usual number of fire incidents have been in the last three months. “In March and April, over 600 fire incidents have been reported in the district”, he added.

Tear gas shells leak at police station

Tear gas shells kept in a room at Sector 24 police station in Noida leaked due to excessive heat on Thursday night, police said. Police personnel noticed that the room was filled with gas and opened all doors and windows to clear the air.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Ranvijay Singh confirmed that about 15 tear gas shells leaked, while a few others were safely recovered. He added that the remaining tear gas shells have been moved to a different location.

