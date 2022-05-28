Fire breaks out at ATM in Noida, no one hurt
Noida: A massive fire broke out at an ATM on Dadri Road in Bhangel, late on Friday night. Fire department officials said the flames spread and engulfed the building, where the ATM kiosk is located.
Fire officials later said that though it appeared as if the entire building was on fire, the flames were actually from the flex boards placed on the outside and the glass façade of the building. No one was injured in the incident, officials added.
“Around 10pm, we came to know about the fire and initially rushed two fire tenders from Phase 2 fire station. Later, two fire tenders were pressed into action. It seemed the entire building was ablaze. However, as we doused the fire, we realised that the flames were from the flex boards,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Singh informed that the ATM was completely gutted and a possible short circuit led to the fire. “We have informed the bank to assess the amount of loss and damage,” he added.
Singh said that due to the exceptionally hot weather, more than the usual number of fire incidents have been in the last three months. “In March and April, over 600 fire incidents have been reported in the district”, he added.
Tear gas shells leak at police station
Tear gas shells kept in a room at Sector 24 police station in Noida leaked due to excessive heat on Thursday night, police said. Police personnel noticed that the room was filled with gas and opened all doors and windows to clear the air.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, Ranvijay Singh confirmed that about 15 tear gas shells leaked, while a few others were safely recovered. He added that the remaining tear gas shells have been moved to a different location.
-
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
-
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
-
Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour's pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home. The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits.
-
Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida
Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads. The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida's Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said. Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.
-
YEIDA CEO check road safety arrangements on Yamuna Expressway
CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials visited Yamuna Expressway on Friday to check the road safety arrangements that have been done by the concessionaire along the entire stretch. The IIT Delhi had conducted a safety audit of the stretch about three years ago and recommended 13 points to ensure safety along the 165Km-long Yamuna Expressway. Singh along with other officials of Yamuna Authority and Jaypee Infratech Ltd inspected the works.
