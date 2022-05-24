Fire breaks out at Noida commercial complex; no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out at the basement of a five-storeyed commercial building at Nithari village in Noida’s Sector 31 on Monday afternoon, said officials of the fire department. No one was injured in the incident but goods worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed, they added.

The fire broke out around 1:15pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the blaze was so powerful that more fire tenders were pressed into action, officials said.

“The fire broke out in the basement of Hansraj tower in Nithari village and spread very fast. There was panic as thick smoke billowed out from the entire building. A total of 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Singh further mentioned that the fire started due to a short circuit from the basement of the building where air conditioners were kept along with paints. He said that over 10 shops in the complex caught fire.

A worker said that smoke was detected at around 12:30pm and it spread in no time.

“More than three dozen people were trapped inside the building. However, they rushed to the terrace and were rescued by local residents from the back side of the building with the help of a ladder,” said Rohan Tyagi, a worker at the shopping complex.

“The fire was brought under control in around three hours, while the cooling process continued till late evening. No casualties have been reported,” Singh said.

A source in the fire department stated that the building did not have fire safety measures nor did it have fire NOC from the concerned department.