Fire breaks out at Noida commercial complex; no injuries reported
A massive fire broke out at the basement of a five-storeyed commercial building at Nithari village in Noida’s Sector 31 on Monday afternoon, said officials of the fire department. No one was injured in the incident but goods worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed, they added.
The fire broke out around 1:15pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the blaze was so powerful that more fire tenders were pressed into action, officials said.
“The fire broke out in the basement of Hansraj tower in Nithari village and spread very fast. There was panic as thick smoke billowed out from the entire building. A total of 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Singh further mentioned that the fire started due to a short circuit from the basement of the building where air conditioners were kept along with paints. He said that over 10 shops in the complex caught fire.
A worker said that smoke was detected at around 12:30pm and it spread in no time.
“More than three dozen people were trapped inside the building. However, they rushed to the terrace and were rescued by local residents from the back side of the building with the help of a ladder,” said Rohan Tyagi, a worker at the shopping complex.
“The fire was brought under control in around three hours, while the cooling process continued till late evening. No casualties have been reported,” Singh said.
A source in the fire department stated that the building did not have fire safety measures nor did it have fire NOC from the concerned department.
-
Noida to begin covering stormwater drains
The Noida authority on Monday said that it has decided to cover the city's stormwater drains after residents' complained of the foul smell emanating from them. According to the authority's water and sewage department, there are over 30 main drains in the city, including the Kondli drain, which originates from Delhi's Kondli and merges with the Yamuna river in Sector 168 after passing through sectors 11, 12, 22, 34, 50, 51, 137 and 168.
-
Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots
The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents. According to officials, complaints against the contractors include overcharging, and harassment by parking attendants. “We have cancelled the tenders allowing fresh contractors to take over. We took this decision after we received complaints against contractors managing the surface parking lots,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.
-
Delhi: Rain catches city off guard again
New Delhi Strong winds and rain caused large-scale traffic disruptions for office commuters across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday, with waterlogging reported at several arterial points, and uprooted trees adding to the mayhem. Waterlogging and heavy congestion was reported at key spots such as the IIT Delhi intersection, Pul Prahaladpur underpass Hauz Khas, Rao Tula Ram Road flyover near Vasant Vihar, Ashram Chowk, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi Road, and Bakkarwala intersection.
-
In pursuance of court order, Yeida prepares list of plot owners to be charged extra
Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (Yeida) 2014 decision to demand more money from plot allottees, including realtors and individuals, to pay an additional amount to farmers whose land was acquired for development, the authority has a drawn up a list of all allottees who need to pay 64.7% more for their respective plots.
-
Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (C). On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7C, which dropped to 28C on Monday. The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted.
