Fire breaks out at plastic mould factory in Noida, no injuries reported: Officials
A fire broke out at a plastic mould manufacturing unit in Sector 7, Noida, around 4am on Tuesday, severely damaging goods, although nobody was injured, authorities said, adding that five fire tenders took two hours to douse the flames.
“We received the distress call around 4am. We immediately sent five fire tenders from the Phase 1 station as well as two other stations. The fire spread fast as there was a lot of plastic material kept in the factory. We were able to control the fire after over two hours of effort,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.
Officials added the extent of damage and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Sources said that the factory did not have a valid fire NOC (no objection certificate) and the fire safety equipment was also inadequate.
“We usually always record the most number of fire cases in April and May every year. These are usually due to the heat and overloading or short circuit of electric connections. We are hoping that we will be getting fewer cases now as the temperature also seems to be going down,” Singh said.
The department has also organised over 200 mock fire safety drills in May in industries, offices as well as residential areas.
