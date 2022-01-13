Fire breaks out in Gaur City mall, none injured

Greater Noida: A fire broke out at a showroom inside the Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida around 10am on Wednesday, said police, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The fire started at a shoe showroom on the third floor of the mall. Three fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire after local shopkeepers informed the police about it. The fire fighters controlled the blaze in half an hour.”

The showroom was closed at the time of the incident, said officials of the Bisrakh police, who also evacuated staff from the building.

Videos and photos of the fire incident were shared on social media on Wednesday, in which thick smoke could be seen emitting from the building.

Amit Maan, in-charge of the Gaur City police check post, said initial investigation revealed that the fire took place due to a short circuit inside the shoe showroom. “The exact loss of property is being ascertained... We have not received any complaint in the matter yet,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the mall management, “The fire started due to a short circuit inside the Bata shoe store at the mall, and the fire was completely brought under control. The mall staff took prompt action and helped in dousing the fire. The fire tenders controlled the fire with the help of others, and no loss was reported.”