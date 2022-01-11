First poll code violation in Ghaziabad as parties gear up for virtual rallies

Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 8 announced that no political rallies, roadshows, or street corner meetings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till January 15, the Ghaziabad police, lodged an FIR in the first case of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) against a probable candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who allegedly called a public meeting on the night of January 9 in Loni.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7, 2022.

The police said that they booked Haji Aquil, four of his accomplices, and 30 other unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act.

“We will inform the returning officer of Loni to disallow him from conducting any rallies during the campaign,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said that they came across a video on social media on Sunday and confirmed that the alleged violation took place. Taking cognisance of the video, the Loni police booked Haji Aquil and others for the violation.

The video sourced from the police shows that a garlanded Aquil walked along with several members of the public on a road while dhols (drums) were played.

Aquil, however, denied the alleged violation.

“I had gone to the house of a family where death had taken place. I went there to offer condolences but many people followed me. I did not make any speech or violate any law or MCC,” Aquil said.

Virender Jatav, district president of the BSP, said that he will check the FIR against Haji Aquil.

“He is a probable candidate but a list of final candidates is being prepared and will soon be released by the party within a couple of days. Our party is also gearing up to hold virtual rallies and it will be more interesting and challenging to connect to voters during the pandemic,” he added.

The Ghaziabad district goes to the polls on February 10 under phase 1 of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Major political parties in the district are busy finetuning their strategies for virtual meetings, itineraries for the poll campaigns, and finalising their candidates from the five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar.

Presently all five seats are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Our social media team is strong and we will strictly go by the directions given by the ECI in this regard. Our meetings will be held virtually in the wake of the pandemic and this mode will benefit us as we have strong social media teams. This election, we will hold about 50% of our campaign virtually. A majority of it will take place in urban segments while small teams of five persons, as directed by ECI, will go canvassing door-to-door in rural segments where virtual/online connectivity is not proper,” said Tarunima Srivastava, UP state spokesperson for Aam Aadmi Party.

She added that the party will finalise its remaining candidates this week. Three candidates, Sachin Sharma from Loni, Dr Chhavi Yadav from Sahibabad and Mahesh Tyagi from Muradnagar have already been finalised.

“Recently, we conducted two meetings with our leaders in UP--about 150,000 persons connected with us online,” Srivastava added.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP said that they have formed a booth-level strategy to connect to voters in localities through online mode.

“Our virtual rallies in the past have attracted about 300,000 people online. We have deployed a huge base of ‘panna pramukhs’ in all localities. Every such person is assigned a role to connect to voters as per the electoral roll page related to his/her locality. This, we have been experimenting for past two years now and we have a wide outreach to voters through online modes,” said Ashwini Sharma, media co-ordinator for BJP’s city unit.

The party is also banking on a strong IT cell.

“Our IT cells have been created at district-level, state-level and national-level, and we have the ability to connect them together as per our needs. So, the reach is wide. We have such virtual connectivity available in different assembly segments as well,” Sharma added.

The office-bearers of the Congress said that they are waiting for directions in this regard from the state unit.

“All preparations have been made for virtual rallies and now we are waiting for the guidelines from the state unit. The virtual rallies will hold importance against traditional modes of campaigning this time due to the rise in Covid cases. We will follow the directions issued by the ECI in this regard,” said Bijender Yadav, district president of the Congress party.

He added that the list of candidates will be finalised within this week.

According to the latest electoral rolls, there are about 2,899,484 eligible voters in the five assembly segments and part of the Dhaulana segment. The number of voters also includes 30,273 first-time voters.

